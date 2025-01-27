Rupali Ganguly remembers her father’s strength in face of hardships

Mumbai, Jan 27 On her late father Anil Ganguly’s birthday, TV actress Rupali Ganguly shared an emotional tribute, opening up about the struggles and hardships her father endured in his lifetime.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Rupali remembered him not just as a father but as her hero and guru, whose life lessons continue to guide her. Sharing a heartfelt video, the Anupamaa actress wrote, ““Hum yahan paise kamane ke liye nahi karm kamane aaye hai“ My Hero … My Guru …. My Pappa…”

Ganguly added, “Not a day goes by when we don’t get signs that you are watching over us …. Every good that happens is a result of your life lessons and your blessings… thank u for being that father who did not cushion his kids instead pushed them to break the norms , struggle and realize their potential… every life we want you as our father because there cannot be any love like yours ….Happy Birthday Pappa ….Proud to be your child … #happybirthday #anilganguly #rupaliganguly #vijayganguly #father #daughter #son #love #jaimatadi #jaimahakal Fan edit … had to share this one.”

The video montage features rare and monochrome candid photos of the actress' father, along with a clip where Rupali is heard saying, "My father struggled a lot. He ran from Kolkata and came to Mumbai. He shared a room with singer Jagjit Singh, and they were all struggling together at that time. My father went through a lot of hardships."

Rupali Ganguly's father, the yesteryear Bollywood filmmaker Anil Ganguly, passed away in 2016 at the age of 82. He is best remembered for his iconic films "Kora Kagaz" (1974), starring Jaya Bhaduri, and Tapasya (1976), starring Rakhee. Both films won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Anil Ganguly's filmography also includes the 1985 film "Saaheb," starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. In the later years of his career, he directed several action films, many of which featured Mithun Chakraborty.

