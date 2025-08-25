Rupali Ganguly reveals on her son’s birthday how she blackmails him into making reels

Mumbai 25 August : Television superstar Rupali Ganguly along with being a thorough professional is also an complete family person too. The actress who is the mother to a teenager son Rudransh on account of his birthday today, shared a beautiful yet funny post on her social media account that reflected for immense love and warmth for her young boy.

The actress wrote, "Subah subah ready karke jab mumma emotional blackmail karke reel banwaati hai" Rudy ka expression and inner voice. Happy Birthday to my Son shine... proudest to have this kindest soul as my son ..... Blessed that u chose me as your mother .... Love u beta... forever and after all Mere Rudransh ka bday #rupaliganguly #rudranshverma #rudykabday #mothersonduo #reelinstagram." In the video, Rupali can be seen dancing with her "shy baby" Rudransh.

The actress known for her powerful performances, has been ruling the roost with her hit TV show "Anupamaa". Despite her hectic schedule, Rupali never misses to keep in touch with her son and follows up on every whereabouts.

In an old video shared on social media, Rupali was seen on a video call with her family and son. The heartwarming video showed the bond between a mother and son. Her fans who follow her closely, know that her deep love and motherly concern isn’t new. Rupali has always spoken about her son with utmost love, in her media interviews or even on social media. Rupali does not shy away from admitting that even on her busiest days, her mind is constantly occupied with her son. No matter how busy her day looks like, she always manages to sneak out time for her son.

Rupali Ganguly who rose to fame with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai as Monisha, was loved for character portrayal as a fun, middle class girl with absolute fun vibe. The actress is now one of the highest paid actresses of Indian Television.

