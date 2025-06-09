Rupali Ganguly reveals the big reason she agreed to marry Ashwin Verma and it has a connection to PM Modi

Mumbai, June 9 Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly revealed a unique reason behind her decision to marry her husband, Ashwin K. Verma—and it’s closely tied to her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress shared a heartfelt insight into her marriage, revealing that her husband’s deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a significant role in her decision to marry him. She explained that after meeting Modi, her husband was so inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision and leadership that he decided to take early retirement from his job abroad and return to India to serve the country.

Rupali highlighted how both she and her husband, Ashwin, share a profound respect and love for Modi ji, which has been an important bond in their relationship.

“My husband, when he met Modi ji, was so impressed by him that Modi ji told him he should come and work for India. He took early retirement from his job, moved back to India, and has been doing a lot of seva here. My husband’s birthday is also on 17th September, which was a big factor in why I married him. I mean, what could be a bigger fan of Modi ji than that? Both of us love Modi ji,” shared Ganguly.

The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress also spoke about the strong support she receives from her production house, Rajan Shahi Productions, especially when it comes to expressing patriotism. She highlighted how the team shares a deep faith in national pride and values.

Recalling a significant moment from a few years ago, Rupali said that there was a time when even saying "Jai Shri Ram" was a sensitive issue, but they took a bold step by including it in their show “Anupamaa.” “I think it was four or five years back when Anupamaa first said, ‘Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram’,” she recalled. She emphasized how the production house stood firmly behind such expressions, showing unwavering support.

Rupali also mentioned that director Rajan Shahi himself is a huge admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She pointed out that this unity in faith and values has been a vital part of their work environment, enabling them to openly celebrate India’s cultural and national identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor