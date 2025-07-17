Rupali Ganguly says ‘retro is eternal’ as she joins ‘Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo’ trend

Mumbai, July 17 Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly joined the current “Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo” viral trend and said that “retro is eternal”.

Rupali took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of her slowly dancing on the song “Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo” sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the 1959 film “Barkha”.

“Retro isn’t old… it’s eternal #rupaliganguly #retrovibes #RetrowithRupali #Anupamaa,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the 1959 drama film, “Barkha” was directed by Krishnan–Panj. It is a remake of the Tamil film Thai Pirandhal Vazhi Pirakkum. The film stars Jagdeep and Nanda. The film follows the story of Ajit, who gets arrested for fighting a landlord, Haridas.

After being released from the prison, Ajit seeks revenge from Haridas not knowing that his sister is married to Haridas's son, Dr Manohar.

Earlier this month on July 9, Rupali Ganguly remembered legendary Guru Dutt on his 100th birth anniversary. She penned a heartfelt note on her X, formerly known as Twitter, handle.

Tagging the late icon as a poet who spoke through his movies, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering the timeless legend Guru Dutt Saab on his 100th birth anniversary. A century since his birth, yet his art feels more alive than ever. He wasn’t just a filmmaker, he was a poet who spoke through cinema."

Recalling some of his most celebrated work, the 'Anupamaa' actress added, "Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. His films weren’t just watched, they were felt. His stories captured longing, love, loss... and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema."

"Even today, his work speaks to the dreamer, the misfit, the artist in all of us. Gone too soon but his magic will live forever...Happy 100th Birthday Guru Dutt Saab..Thank you for the emotion, the poetry, the legacy," Rupali concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor