Rupali Ganguly talks about her iconic character Monisha: 'I was being myself, wasn't acting'

Mumbai, April 1 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in the show ‘Anupama’, has talked about how she is very much like her character Monisha from the 2004 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai'.

Rupali spilled the secrets behind the success of her characters and revealed how she prepares for her roles.

The actress said: “There's been no research, there's been no workshop, there's been no prep.”

Rupali spoke about her upbringing and her journey in showbiz on the show ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ hosted by Aditya Bhat.

Asked about her preparation for the iconic role of Monisha in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', she shared that there was absolutely no preparation for that particular role.

Rupali said: “Nothing. Monisha is me.”

“I was being myself. So I wasn't acting. That is how I am. That is, I think Monisha was better than Rupali,” she added.

'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai' also stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar. It talked about Sarabhais, a quintessential upper-class Gujarati family.

