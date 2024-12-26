Rupali Ganguly teaches son how to pose for the paparazzi

Mumbai, Dec 26 Television actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in “Anupamaa,” recently shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Rudransh, as she taught him how to pose for the paparazzi.

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Rupali was seen guiding her young son on how to strike a pose in front of the camera. On December 25, Rupali and Rudransh were spotted by the paparazzi at a Christmas celebration.

Before posing for her solo shots, Rupali encouraged Rudransh to mimic her pose by placing his hands on his waist. After a brief pause, Rudransh playfully danced instead of posing like his mom, leaving her in fits of laughter.

She asked her son to stand like her once again, and this time he followed her instructions. While teasing her little one, Rupali told the paparazzi, "Mera Chota Bheem hai ye" (He is my Chota Bheem). She then patiently posed for the cameras. For the Christmas celebration, the actress opted for a red top paired with beige pants.

Yesterday, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress shared photos of herself joyfully posing beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights, shiny ornaments, and a star on top. In other images, Ganguly is seen striking various poses for the camera.

Sharing her photos, Rupali wrote, “Christmas vibes and all things nice. Merry Christmas! #bekind #christmas #joyofgiving #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.” She also shared a few glimpses of her home, beautifully decorated with Christmas ornaments.

