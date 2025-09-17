Rupali Ganguly wishes a happy birthday to 'the king of her world'

Mumbai, Sep 17 One of the most prominent names in the television industry, Rupali Ganguly, wished happy birthday to "the king of her world", her husband Ashwin K. Verma on Wednesday.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her InstaFam with some rare photographs with her hubby and son, Rudransh.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Rupali wrote, "To my soulmate, my one and only, the king of my world – wishing you the happiest birthday! (Red heart and King crown emoji) #rupaliganguly #ashwink."

For the unaware, Rupali and Ashwin knew each other for 12 years before they decided to tie the knot on February 6, 2013. The couple was blessed with a son on August 25, 2013.

Moreover, Rupali also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Lauding the leadership of PM Modi for inspiring generations and restoring hope, the 'Anupamaa' actress penned on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “Today, we celebrate not just the birthday of our PM Shri @narendramodi ji, but the journey of a man who rose from the soil of Bharat to become the voice of 140 crore dreams. At a time when our nation had begun to lose hope, you reminded us of our strength. After becoming PM, you infused India with fresh moral courage, a new wave of energy, and the confidence that our destiny is in our own hands.”

“Your leadership is so rare that all three generations, elders, youth, and even children admire and love you alike. You made the tricolor shine with pride across the world and gave every Indian the confidence that our nation stands strong, secure, and respected. On your special day, I bow with gratitude. May you continue to guide India with the same strength, humility, and unbreakable spirit that has made every Indian believe, ‘Our nation’s best days are yet to come’ #HappyBirthdayModiji,” Rupali added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor