Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay Ganguly calls her his 'pillar of strength'

Mumbai, Aug 10 Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly's brother, Vijay Ganguly, called her his 'pillar of strength' as the brother and sister duo celebrated Rakshabandhan on Saturday.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Rupali and Vijay shared a joint post that read, "Just happiness! Happy rakshabandhan! @rupaliganguly thank you for being my piller of strength. Love you @reetanirmalroy u are the best...@anuja.pednekar @rachnadrishtimanthan missed you! Pc: @nandinnikumar."

The post included a set of fun and goofy photos from the Raksha bandhan celebration.

They further uploaded a video where Rupali was seen performing arti of her brother while singing "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka" track from the 1971 film "Hare Rama Hare Krishna".

As soon as the post was uploaded, the comment section was filled with lovely comments for the sibling duo.

One of the netizens wrote, "two of the most hardworking people".

Another penned, "Thu Thu Thu...God always to protect all evel eyes."

The third comment read, "May this thread of love and protection bind you both always stay blessed.. cutest Brother sister...God bless you both with lots of happiness, good health and lots of success."

One of the Insta users shared, "Finally wait is over... Happy Raksha Bandhan duo... cutest and sweetest@rupaliganguly mam and @vijayganguly sir."

The fourth comment read, "Happy Rakshabandhan to Rockstar brother n sister".

In the meantime, Rupali reflected on her journey in the industry during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

The 'Anupamaa' actress revealed that she never imagined herself becoming a big star.

Speaking to IANS, she said: "This dream wasn’t originally mine. I never imagined myself becoming a big actor or star. I just wanted to stand on stage like the people I admired, but I didn’t realize the hard work that goes into it.”

Recalling a heartfelt moment with producer Rajan Shahi, she shared how he had unwavering faith in her right from the beginning.

“When I signed the contract for Anupamaa, Rajan ji told me, ‘Rupali, I want you to win every award there is.’ That kind of faith pushes you to give your all," Rupali added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor