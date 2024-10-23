Rupali Ganguly’s onscreen son Manish Nagdev spends a lot of ‘time understanding’ Toshu’s arc

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actor Manish Nagdev, who is playing Toshu in the popular show “Anupamaa”, said that he spends a lot of time understanding the character’s arc before making it feel natural and effortless on screen.

The show, where actress Rupali Ganguly plays the iconic role of Anupamaa, is taking a 15-year time leap.

”I think the 15-year leap is a brilliant move. The audience is definitely going to love the new cast and the fresh content. Rajan sir and the creative team have crafted something really relatable and engaging, and I’m excited to see how the audience responds.”

“I spend a lot of time understanding Toshu’s arc before making it feel natural and effortless on screen. Once I have a strong grasp of his journey, I just go with the flow and immerse myself in the role.”

Heaping praise on his onscreen mother Rupali, the actor said: ”Rupali ji truly deserves every bit of the success she’s achieved. She is incredibly hardworking and inspiring, and I admire her work ethics. She’s been very supportive, often helping me find the right tone for my dialogues, which I really appreciate.”

Asked about his decision on joining the show, Manish said: ”This was the perfect time to join ‘Anupamaa,’ especially since it’s the No. 1 show in India. My character Toshu is a very famous and important member of the family, and stepping into such a well-loved role is both challenging and exciting.”

“I’m aware this is the third time Toshu is being replaced, so I need to position myself thoughtfully to do justice to the character.”

Manish says the vibe on set is fantastic.

“From the second day, we all started having lunch together, which helped me settle in quickly. Everyone welcomed me with open arms. It’s like a family here. I’m learning so much from my co-stars, especially about work ethics and professionalism.”

“They inspire me every day, after working here for so many years I still have the flair for learning new things.”

Speaking about producer Rajan Shahi, Manish said he admires him and is a fan of his work.

“He is not only an incredible producer but also a deeply spiritual and hardworking person. What I love most about him is that he’s involved in every aspect of ‘Anupamaa,’ from the smallest details to the biggest creative decisions.”

He added: “This is my second time working with him after ‘Bidaai,’ and I couldn’t be happier. The environment he’s created on set is so positive that I don’t feel like going home after pack-up.”

