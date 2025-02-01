Rupali shares what runs through her mind when director explains ‘emotionally intense scene’

Mumbai, Feb 1 Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has revealed what goes through her mind when the director explains an “emotionally intense scene” to her and it’s hilarious.

Rupali took to her Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, two directors are seen talking to the actress, who later starts dancing to singer Daler Mehndi’s song “Sajan Mere Satrangiya”.

The video has “when my directors try to explain an emotionally intense scene to me” and “But mera dimaag kal hone wale shoot pe hai” written on it.

She then captioned the clip: “No wonder I work better under your direction! You guys are pro actors and absolutely the bestest @romeshkalra sir & @abhayjadhav dostaa Thank you for being so sporting to do this despite the emotional blackmailing !

Rupali often shares fun moments from her sets of the show “Anupamaa”. Recently, she posted a video along with her co-star Alpana Buch jamming on Sunil Grover's viral song "Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahin Karte."

She had shared a video of her and Alpana lip-syncing the popular song. Both could be seen sitting together as they performed on the number.

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Anupamaa Aur Baa#reelitfeelit #comedyreels #funnyreels #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #alpanabuch #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

She shared some behind-the-scenes fun with her 'Anupamaa' co-star Alpana Buch, giving fans a glimpse of their playful camaraderie. She even showed off what she calls "baa-titude," adding a humorous twist to their on-screen bond.

In the clip, Rupali was seen dressed in her black and gold saree. She walked over to Alpana, sat on her lap, and asked how she looked. In her usual witty style, Alpana humorously responded that Rupali looked like either a sofa cover or a purse. Rupali, not missing a beat, playfully retorted that she looked like a curtain. To which Alpana quipped, “Parde main reh.”

Meanwhile, Rupali also made headlines after she debunked rumours about her leaving "Anupamaa."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor