Rupert Grint welcomes second child with Georgia Groome

Los Angeles, April 27 English actor Rupert Grint has embraced fatherhood for the second time. The 'Harry Potter' actor and his partner Georgia Groome, who already have four-year-old Wednesday together, have been spotted out and about in Hampstead, north London, with their newborn bundled in a blanket.

In photos, the 36-year-old star smiled broadly as he held the baby during a family walk, for which he dressed all in black, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Georgia, wearing sunglasses, smiled at the tot and planted a kiss on her forehead. The baby appeared to have inherited their dad's distinctive red hair. A spokesperson for the couple has yet to comment, so no further details about the new arrival are available. The pictures were obtained by The Sun online.

The 'Servant' actor previously admitted he never stops worrying about his daughter and parenting has made him a "bit of a hypochondriac".

He told ‘People’ magazine, "I think becoming a dad forces you to discover things, and now I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. Having a baby, you're worried about her at all times. Everything seems dangerous. I bought a full-size ostrich skeleton. It's 8 feet tall and came fully assembled, but it's so delicate. It's really stressful to have in your living room, especially when we've got a cat and Wednesday running around”.

And Rupert told how he found the first night he and Georgia brought their daughter home was "terrifying". He told ‘Esquire’ magazine, "I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep’, so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 'Snatch' actor also joked he had an “identity crisis” when his daughter arrived, as he thought he had to change his wardrobe so he’d look like a dad.

He said: "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?".

