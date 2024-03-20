'Ruslan' lead star Ayush Sharma thanks fans for 'Taade' flash mob

Mumbai, March 20 'Ruslan' lead star Ayush Sharma extended his heartfelt gratitude to his fans who spontaneously formed a flash mob and performed on the film's first track 'Taade' from Bandra to Khar, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Sharma said, "The love and support from my fans have been overwhelming. Today's flash mob on 'Taade' is a moment I'll cherish forever. Thank you so much for making the day so special and for embracing 'Ruslaan' with such enthusiasm."

Bandra witnessed a surge of excitement on Tuesday when fans surprised Aayush and broke into an electrifying dance on the upbeat track.

With a 'Taade'-branded car and speakers leading the way, the enthusiastic dancers took to the iconic Bandstand to deliver a spellbinding performance. The infectious rhythm of 'Taade' echoed through the air as fans and onlookers were treated to a mesmerising display of talent and passion.

The celebration continued as the 'Taade'-branded car headed towards the next destination. And the anticipation mounted as the flashmob caravan made its way to Satguru in Khar, near Aayush Sharma's residence, for the grand finale.

Gathering near Sharma's residence, fans eagerly awaited his arrival, ready to call out to their favorite star and invite him to join the dance. Living up to their hopes, Aayush and his co-star Sushrii Mishraa emerged, greeted by cheers and applause from the crowd.

Without hesitation, they embraced the moment, joining the flash mob and thrilling fans by performing the hookstep of 'Taade'.

There is something about Bollywood fandom and its frenzy. This time, the immense excitement surrounding 'Ruslaan' and the infectious charm of its first track was palpable.

The song is out now on Saregama Music's YouTube Channel.

Starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, 'Ruslaan', which will be released on April 26, is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor