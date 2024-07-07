Russian artistes prepare special Kathak performance for PM Modi's Moscow visit

Moscow [Russia], July 7 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his official visit to Moscow from July 8 to 9, a vibrant community event is set to highlight cultural ties between India and Russia, featuring performances by Russian artistes trained in Kathak dance.

The event, scheduled for July 9, holds special significance as it coincides with PM Modi's visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

During this community gathering, Russian artistes will showcase their skills in Kathak, a classical Indian dance form they have diligently practised at cultural centres.

Expressing her excitement, Natalia, one of the Russian artistes, shared, "I have been learning Kathak dance for the past 7 years, and I am thrilled to finally perform my favourite art form in front of PM Narendra Modi. His visit to Moscow signifies the strong relationship between our two beloved countries."

Another artist said, "On the 9th, we will perform Kathak dance, which we learned at the cultural centre. I have admired Indian culture since childhood and always desired to study Indian dance forms."

PM Modi's agenda in Moscow includes discussions with President Putin on regional and global issues of mutual importance.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted that the Indo-Pacific developments would likely feature prominently in their talks, underscoring its significance to both India and Russia.

Following his arrival, PM Modi will engage with the Indian community in Russia and visit the Kremlin, followed by talks with President Putin. "These engagements will begin with a restricted-level discussion between the two leaders, followed by delegation-level talks," stated Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

