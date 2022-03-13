Rustam Ibragimbekov, writer of Oscar-winning 'Burnt By The Sun' passes away

The renowned writer Rustam Ibragimbekov who had penned the scripts for some of the iconic films including 1994 Oscar winner 'Burnt by the Sun' has died.

According to Deadline, Rustam died in Moscow on Friday.

Born in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR on February 5, 1939, Rustam Ibragimbekov had penned more than 50 films throughout his career, including 'Guard Me', 'My Talisman', 'Close to Eden', 'The Barber of Siberia', 'East/West', 'Broken Bridges' and 'Nomad: The Warrior', and also the cult classic action-comedy 'White Sun of the Desert', which he and Valentin Ezhov wrote for director Vladimir Motyl.

He co-wrote the historical drama 'Burnt by the Sun' with director Nikita Mikhalkov that claimed the Cannes Film Festival's Grand Prix on its path to the Oscars.

Rustom was also a director, producer, and playwright who helmed the films 'Aila', 'Telefon doveriya' and 'A Trap for the Ghost' among several others.

( With inputs from ANI )

