RUUH and JOH share how they ‘built a soundscape that is lush and cinematic’ for ‘The Royals’

Mumbai, May 5 In an exciting collaboration, music artists RUUH and JOH have come together to craft a soul-stirring album for “The Royals.”

Pushing their creative boundaries, the duo promises a musical experience that blends innovation with emotion—marking a new high in their artistic journey. The brother duo has come up with a unique sound that mixes their smooth vocals with rich synth layers, drawing from indie pop and disco styles. Their track “Dil Deewana” is a heartfelt love song with emotional lyrics and a retro-disco vibe that wears its emotions proudly.

While it sets a romantic mood, “Aadayein Teri” brings a catchy, groovy feel—blending desire and mystery with poetic lines and a steady beat that speaks volumes without saying too much.

Talking about composing four magical tracks for “The Royals,” RUUH said, “When we were brought on for The Royals, the brief was clear—they wanted bangers. Big, bold, royal energy. We pushed our limits, bringing in icons like Jubin, Jonita, Neeti, and more. Honestly, it’s the most ambitious soundtrack we’ve done yet.”

Adding to that, JOH, the co-composer, reflected on the creative process behind the album. He shared, “This wasn’t just another project—it was our chance to go bigger than ever. We knew the ballroom scenes needed drama, sparkle, and that classic disco groove. So, we built a soundscape that’s lush, cinematic, and totally new for us. Big risks, bigger rewards.”

Notably, the sibling duo has been topping the music charts with their unique mix of styles, delivering one hit after another. Some of their recent popular songs include “Yaar Tere Bin”, “Baatein,” “Gumshudah,” and more.

On a related note, “The Royals” is a modern-day love story between the successor of a fading riyasat, Aviraj Singh, played by Ishaan Khatter, and an ambitious startup whizz, Sophia Kanmani Shankar, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

The upcoming coming-of-age royal rom-com will release on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor