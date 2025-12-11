Ryan Coogler reveals why he turned down Academy invite

Los Angeles, Dec 11 Hollywood filmmaker Ryan Coogler is opening up on turning down an invitation to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

The filmmaker has shared that he didn't turn down the offer from the Academy "out of animosity", reports ‘Female First UK’.

He was asked to join the organisation in 2016, and while it has been speculated that he snubbed the body as a result of never being nominated for his work, he insisted he is simply too busy with his commitments to his film school and unions.

He told the New York Times newspaper, “It’s not out of animosity. “And I’m not good at judging things, bro. The act of ‘Hey, pick the best thing’ is very stressful for me, even when there’s no stakes involved”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 39-year-old director is more interested in the everyday elements of his job than premieres and awards ceremonies.

He said, “People see the tuxedo, they see the red carpet, but it’s real blue-collar folks making these movies happen. Most days, I’m wearing coveralls and Columbia gear, trying to find solutions that aggregate up to a story. And that enabled me not to engage with any narratives around what it is that we do”.

Ryan seeks out stories that all his audiences can relate to. He said, “There’s got to be something deep down within us that understands. My mission every time I pick up a camera is to know that the only reason I have this job is because we’re basically all the same in different circumstances”.

The director never expected to enjoy the success he has, as he said, “I didn’t think I would last in this industry, looking at it pretty well”.

