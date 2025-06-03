Ryan Coogler rules out 'Sinners' sequel, calls film "full meal"

Washington [US], June 3 : Director Ryan Coogler has confirmed that there will be no sequel to his supernatural horror film 'Sinners', starring Michael B. Jordan.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Coogler explained that he intentionally designed the film as a standalone project, wanting it to feel like a complete and holistic experience.

"I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetisers, starters, entrees, and desserts, I wanted all of it there," Coogler said.

"I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing," he added, as quoted by Deadline.

This approach was a deliberate departure from his work on franchise films like 'Creed' and 'Black Panther', where he sought to create something original and unique.

Despite Coogler's intentions, 'Sinners' has been a commercial success, reportedly grossing USD 48 million domestically and USD 63 million globally in its first weekend.

The film also made history as the second-best Monday for an R-rated horror film, earning USD 7.8 million, as per Deadline.

Coogler expressed his gratitude to fans on social media, thanking them for their support and acknowledging the film's impact on audiences.

