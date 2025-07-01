Ryan Gosling goes to space in 'Hail Mary' trailer, movie to hit theatres on this day

Washington DC [US], July 1 : The makers of Ryan Gosling's highly anticipated film 'Project Hail Mary' released the trailer on Monday.

The comedic sci-fi film from Amazon MGM Studios follows Gosling, whose character makes a leap from an unassuming teacher to an astronaut assigned to a risky space mission, reported Variety.

Ryan Gosling appears opposite Sandra Huller, who convinces Gosling's character to launch himself into space to save humanity.

"It's an insanely ambitious story that's massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that's kind of our bag. This is why we go to the movies. And I'm not just saying it because I'm in it. I'm also saying it because I'm a producer on the film," Gosling said about the film at CinemaCon, as quoted by Variety.

Ryan encounters an alien in the movie after he goes on a mission in space, as per the trailer.

Based on the Andy Weir novel of the same name, the film was directed by 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Drew Goddard, who penned the film adaptation of Weir's 'The Martian,' wrote the script of the movie. It was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain. It went on to garner seven Oscar nominations and was a box office smash.

Besides 'Barbie,' Gosling recently appeared in 'The Fall Guy.' He also played astronaut Neil Armstrong in 'First Man,' which saw him reunite with 'La La Land' filmmaker Damien Chazelle, reported Variety.

Huller earned an Oscar nomination for 'Anatomy of a Fall' and also appeared in 'The Zone of Interest.'

Lord and Miller won an Oscar for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and previously helmed '21 Jump Street' and 'The Lego Movie.'

Ryan Gosling's Hail Mary is set o release in theatres on March 20, 2026.

