Ryan Gosling may perform 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Oscars, but he's not on official list

Los Angeles, Feb 27 'Barbie' may have been out-awarded by 'Oppenheimer', but Ryan Gosling, according to 'Variety', ended months of speculation to say he will officially perform 'I'm Just Ken' live at the Oscars.

Sources tell 'Variety' that the actor will sing the Academy Award-nominated song from 'Barbie' during the 96th annual ceremony on March 10. The Academy declined to comment.

Whether he would agree to show off his singing chops on the Oscars stage has been a big question ever since both Gosling and the song picked up nominations in January.

In his 'Variety' cover story in early February, Gosling insisted the Academy hadn't yet asked him to perform. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," said Gosling, who is up for an acting Oscar for his work as Ken. "I don't know how that would work. But I’m open to it."

Meanwhile, Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino are among the first group of presenters officially announced for this year's ceremony, 'Variety' reports.

Also presenting the Oscars are last year's four acting winners -- Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale' and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis from the best picture winner 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Oscar winners Mahershala Ali ('Moonlight' and 'Green Book'), Jessica Lange ('Tootsie' and 'Blue Sky'), Matthew McConaughey ('Dallas Buyers Club'), Lupita Nyong'o ('12 Years a Slave') and Sam Rockwell ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') also are set to take the stage.

