Ryan Gosling set to produce zombie comedy 'I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale'

Washington [US], June 26 : Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit the upcoming zombie comedy film 'I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale,' marking a collaboration with Ryan Gosling's production company, General Admission.

The project, based on an unpublished short story by twins Adam and Daniel Cooper, will be adapted for the screen by the authors themselves, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Gosling, alongside Jessie Henderson, his partner at General Admission, will produce the film under their first-look deal with Amazon.

The Coopers, known as the Cooper Twins, have previously gained recognition for their work in directing short films featured in various festivals and their contributions to marketing campaigns for major studios like Disney, Warner Brothers, Netflix, and Apple.

Described as set in a "post-post-apocalyptic" world, the story of 'I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale' explores the challenges faced by former zombies attempting to reintegrate into society.

Specific plot details remain under wraps as the project recently garnered attention when it hit the market in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Gosling is attached as a producer, he is not currently slated to star in the film, and the directorial helm remains unfilled at this stage.

Gosling, fresh from his work on Universal's 'The Fall Guy,' is gearing up for his next acting venture in 'Project Hail Mary' for Amazon MGM, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Cooper Twins bring creative expertise to the adaptation, having not only written and directed acclaimed shorts but also earned accolades such as the Clio and Golden Trailer awards for their marketing contributions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor