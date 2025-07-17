Ryan Gosling to star in action-comedy titled 'Tough Guys'

Los Angeles [US], July 17 : Actors Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are set to team up for a new action-comedy film titled 'Tough Guys,' according to a report by Deadline. The movie is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The film, written by Daniel Gold, tells the story of two henchmen who decide they've had enough of being treated as disposable. They break away from their criminal bosses and try to start a new life on their own terms, bringing humor and action together in this fresh take on crime stories.

Gold, the writer behind Tough Guys, is known for his work on all seven seasons of the popular show Workin' Moms. He was both a writer and producer on the series and helped shape its unique style and voice.

Gosling and Jessie Henderson are in talks to produce the film under their banner, Open Invite Entertainment. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are also expected to produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Trevor Engelson and Aaron Folbe may join as executive producers for Underground.

So far, there is no official word on who will direct the film.

Ryan Gosling, who was last seen in Barbie, will also appear in Amazon MGM's upcoming Project Hail Mary and a Star Wars film titled Starfighter. 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' directed by Shawn Levy, is set to release on May 28, 2027.

Will Ferrell has several projects lined up, including Judgment Day, Street Justice, and the Netflix series Golf.

Talking about 'Judgment Day,' it depicts a young convict (Efron) who has just come out of jail and takes a reality TV courtroom hostage, blaming the TV judge (Ferrell) for a previous verdict that the convict believes ruined his life. The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jimmy Tatro, Michael Pena, Bill Camp, Billy Eichner, Fortune Feimster, Heidi Gardner, Rachel Hilson, Tyler Lofton, Rory Scovel, Bobby Ray, Bobby Cannavale, and Regina Hall.

