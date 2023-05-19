Ryan Hansen led 'Christmas Actually' to hit Cannes market

Washington [US], May 19 : The upcoming drama movie 'Christmas Actually' has been wrapped and will premiere soon at the Cannes Market 2023.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the movie features actors Malin Akerman, Ryan Hansen and Amy Smart. The opening for the film at the Cannes Market will be delivered by Highland Film Group as it is assigned to handle the international rights of the film.

The upcoming film, the movie will follow the story of Elizabeth played by Malin who works for his fiance's father's real estate company. The plot changes its course when being tired of Elizabeth's performance her father-in-law sends her back to her hometown to convince Randy the owner of a ski resort to sell this property to the company. If she can't manage to make Randy sell his resort then Malin will lose her job and this is the core dynamic of the film, as per a report by Deadline.

In the second half movie may right hit right to your entertainment chords as Randy agrees to sell, but only if she can win the town's annual winter challenge, which includes outrageous and fun ski events. Aggravating her plans further, she must face off against the perennial champion, her estranged sister (Amy Smart), now more determined than ever to 'out-sleigh' her rivals!

The movie is directed by Shane Dax Taylor, known for his work in 'The Best Man'. The script for the film comes from Taylor and Austin Nichols.

