Ryan Reynolds calls Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson's Song Sung Blue 'as close to perfect as it gets'

Los Angeles, Nov 5 Actor Ryan Reynolds termed Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson's upcoming drama "Song Sung Blue" 'as close to perfect as it gets' after witnessing the captivating trailer of the musical.

Uploading the trailer of "Song Sung Blue" on social media, Reynolds praised the leads Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, saying, "No trailer can capture how good and how gorgeous @songsungbluefilm is. I think it’s as close to perfect as it gets. @thehughjackman and @katehudson put greatness into every moment, frame and note (sic)."

Applauding director Craig Brewer, the 'Deadpool' actor added, "The whole thing is a feeling — you don’t want it to ever stop. And @mybrewtube… you’re an incredible storyteller. #SongSungBlue."

The film is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs. It talks about two down-on-their-luck musicians who end up forming a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, showing everyone that it is never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

The title of the film is based on Diamond's "Song Sung Blue" track. The project stars Hugh Jackman as Mike Sardina aka "Lightning", Kate Hudson as Claire Sardina aka "Thunder", Ella Anderson as Rachel Cartwright (Claire's daughter from her first marriage), King Princess as Angelina Sardina (Mike's daughter from his first marriage), Hudson Hensley as Dayna Cartwright (Claire's son from her first marriage),

Michael Imperioli as Mark Shurilla (a Buddy Holly impersonator turned guitarist), Mustafa Shakir as Sex Machine (a James Brown impersonator),

Fisher Stevens as Dave Watson, Jim Belushi as Tom D’Amato ("Lightning and Thunder's" manager), and Erika Slezak as Frances Stingl (Claire’s mother).

"Song Sung Blue" got a world premiere at the 2025 AFI Film Festival on October 26.

Backed under the banner of Davis Entertainment, the project enjoys the music scored by Scott Bomar and camera work by Billy Fox.

