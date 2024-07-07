Ryan Reynolds hint at non-superhero movie project with Hugh Jackman

Washington [US], July 7 : In a move that delights fans of their onscreen chemistry, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are gearing up for another joint venture, this time stepping away from the superhero genre.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of their promotion for the latest Marvel instalment, 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

During an interview obtained by Deadline, Reynolds hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Jackman outside the realm of capes and powers. "We have one we're looking to do soon," Reynolds disclosed, teasing the project that promises to showcase a different dynamic between the actors.

Reflecting on their off-screen camaraderie, Reynolds spoke fondly of their relationship: "I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It's that two parties are rooting for each other."

According to Deadline, he praised Jackman's character, emphasizing his admiration for both the actor and the person he is.

The duo, known for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively, are currently on a promotional tour for their latest film, 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' which recently secured a simultaneous release in China alongside its US premiere.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie marks a significant achievement as the first in its franchise to secure such a coveted release in the Chinese market.

In 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' Reynolds and Jackman revisit their iconic Marvel personas, embarking on an adventure across time and space to combat a shared adversary.

Their collaboration dates back to 2009 when they first appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, marking the beginning of a cinematic partnership that has since garnered widespread acclaim and fan adoration.

As anticipation mounts for their next joint endeavour, details about the nature of their new project outside the superhero genre remain undisclosed.

However, the prospect of Reynolds and Jackman teaming up again promises a blend of their trademark wit and charisma in an entirely new cinematic landscape.

