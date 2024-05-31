Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively for Taylor Swift's second Madrid show

Washington [US], May 31 : Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds attended superstar friend Taylor Swift's performance in Madrid, reported People.

Reynolds, 47, joined his wife Blake Lively in the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch the Grammy winner, 34, perform the Eras Tour for a second night in Madrid.

Lively, 36, was seen at Swift's first Madrid concert. She watched the performance from the floor with her children. The Adeline actress was seen jumping up and down and dancing along as Swift belted out 'Shake It Off'.

Swift's other celebrity friends were seen alongside her in the crowd, including Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month, the 'If' star said that he intended to attend Swift's show in Madrid.

"This will be my first because this last year and a half I've been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it's a problem," he lightheartedly told the co-hosts. "I'm getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they're using."

During his appearance, he revealed that his children had already been to "five or six" Eras Tour shows. "They love it, they're obsessed," he said on Today.

The couple share four children, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby (whose name has not been revealed).

During the May 29 event, Swift mentioned the couple's three kids. She addressed Lively's children while strumming her guitar onstage and said, "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty." The singer was referring to her album Folklore, featuring the song "Betty," which includes all three of Lively's older kids' names.

'The Wolverine' star has said that he and Lively kept their girls' names in "Betty" a secret from them until the track was finished, saying in a SiriusXM Town Hall interview back in August 2021, "We surprised them with it."

"They didn't know," he added. "They had no idea," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor