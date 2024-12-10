Ryan Reynolds: My relationship with my father was very complicated

Los Angeles, Dec 10 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he had a "very complicated" relationship with his father, who passed away in 2015, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The actor told Variety.com: "My relationship with my father was very complicated. I come from a middle-class, blue-collar home, and my dad was of that generation where he was Clint Eastwood. Simple grunts is how he communicated."

Reynolds actually re-evaluated his relationship with his dad in recent years.

The actor said: "People tell themselves stories, and we have some responsibility as we grow older to question that a little bit. I’ve done that a bit more in the last five years; I didn’t know myself until I was probably 40-ish.

"I ask that question often: 'Was my dad as challenging as I like to think? Or am I romanticising that to pave over all these other things with whatever the drug is.' The story is not true; nobody’s black and white like that."

Reynolds had earlier shared that his father's illness widened the divide between himself and his father, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"At the time I just thought, ‘My dad’s losing his mind.’ My father was really slipping down a rabbit hole where he was struggling to differentiate between reality and fiction. And subsequently everyone else in his life was losing the bedrock faith and trust that they had on his point of view,” the actor told People.

He added: "There would be conspiratorial webs that he would spin about ‘this is happening’ and that ‘these people might be after me’ or ‘this person is out to get me.’ And just stuff that was such a wild departure from the man that I grew up with and knew."

