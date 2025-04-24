Ryan Reynolds on lessons he learned while working on 'Green Lantern'

Washington [US], April 24 : Actor Ryan Reynolds has recently shared his experiences playing superheroes.

Reynolds recalled his experience working on the 2011 superhero film 'Green Lantern', directed by Martin Campbell. In the movie, Reynolds stars as Hal Jordan / Green Lantern, a test pilot who is selected to become the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic police force. He said that it was a learning experience for him.

"I learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie," he said, adding, "On that film I saw a lot of money being spent on special effects, all sorts of stuff. And I remember suggesting, 'Why we don't we write like a scene the way people would talk? I don't know, it could be a fun exchange of dialogue that all doesn't cost anything?'," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He said he takes the "lesson" of "character over spectacle" particularly to heart.

He was sharing his experience during the 2025 Time 100 Summit. He discussed his film and TV studio, Maximum Effort, and how his journey working as an actor led to his career as an entrepreneur.

He shared, "The greatest superpower I ever had in my life, I'm not saying about just my career or anything, was knowing who I am," as per the outlet.

Maximum Effort has worked on films like Deadpool movies, Free Guy, IF, Shotgun Wedding and more.

'Deadpool & Wolverine', which hit theatres in July 2024, is now the top-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Reynolds also discussed the possibility of Deadpool appearing in an upcoming Avengers film, specifically whether the audience could see his famed superhero make an appearance as a supporting character.

Reynolds said, "I do," before pivoting to his experience making the Deadpool films after the character was poorly received in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The whole movie was an allegory for Disney buying Fox. I pitched 18 different movies to them," he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was really grateful to get to tell a story, to see people like the characters that we made with Wesley Snipes, who should have a third act in this moment. ... That feeling of gasp ... it's a feeling that I just want more of. And I think I would be able to do that as a supporting actor," he added.

Reynolds then teased an upcoming project, "I'm writing a little something right now that is an ensemble," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

