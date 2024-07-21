Ryan Reynolds playfully recounts Taylor Swift's 'lawsuit' over 'Deadpool and Wolverine' cat cameos

Washington [US], July 21 : Ryan Reynolds who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' shared a humorous anecdote about a friendly faux pas involving Taylor Swift.

During the interview obtained by People magazine, Reynolds reminisced about incorporating images of Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia, onto his character Deadpool's shirt in the 2018 film 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

When asked about obtaining permission to use the images, Reynolds jokingly replied, "No, I was sued. I lost everything in that one."

The actor continued with a tongue-in-cheek tone, remarking on Swift's legal team, "And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow. Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn't even bother with it," in an interview obtained by People magazine.

Reynolds, who attended one of Swift's concerts in Madrid with his wife Blake Lively earlier this year, emphasized his admiration for the pop star and their cordial relationship despite the playful legal jest.

"I would never do such a thing," Reynolds clarified about the T-shirt adorned with Swift's cats.

The couple, joined by their daughters Betty, Inez, and James, enjoyed Swift's performance as captured in videos and photos shared on social media.

Previously, Reynolds expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Swift in the future, praising her as a "genius" and revealing his family's shared admiration for her music, particularly her album 'Midnights'.

'Deadpool and Wolverine', featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is set to premiere in theatres on July 26.

