Ryan Reynolds reacts to Martha Stewart saying he's "not so funny in real life"

Washington [US], November 3 : Ryan Reynolds recently reacted to Martha Stewart's comments about him not being funny in real life. This came after Stewart shared her thoughts during an appearance on the Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, as per Hollywood Reporter.

While discussing which celebrities are the most fun to hang out with, Stewart told Bilt CEO Ankur Jain that Reynolds is "very serious."

She added, "He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face."

"And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

She noted that Reynolds, who is also her neighbor, is "a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again."

In response to her surprising remarks, Reynolds took to social media on Saturday.

He wrote, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Stewart is currently busy promoting her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen, which was released on October 22. She also has a new documentary, Martha, that premiered on Netflix this week.

