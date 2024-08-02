Ryan Reynolds reveals the 'only co-star’ he has ‘argued with'

Los Angeles, Aug 2 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds revealed that the only co-star he has argued with is his daughter, Inez.

Sharing the hilarious reason for their memorable experience on the set of his latest release, 'Deadpool & Wolverine', Reynolds quipped on Instagram that having his 7-year-old daughter make a cameo as a character named Kidpool led to her becoming "the only co-star I argued with."

The post included a picture of the father-daughter duo wearing matching Deadpool costumes, reports People.com.

"Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash. #DeadpoolAndWolverine," his caption read.

Reynolds shares Inez with his actress-wife Blake Lively. They also have daughters James, Betty, and son Olin, who was born on February 12, 2023.

According to IMDb, Olin appeared on screen as the character Babypool, while James played a Screaming Mutant.

The movie's credits show that Betty had a behind-the-scenes role referred to as 'Hugh Jackman Wrangler'.

Although details about her duties were not revealed, Reynolds told PEOPLE at the film's world premiere that his daughter is one of Jackman's biggest fans.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is the 34th movie in the MCU and is a sequel to 2016’s 'Deadpool' and 2018’s 'Deadpool 2'.

The film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tells the story of the quirky superhero Deadpool, who joins forces with a reluctant Wolverine to save his universe.

