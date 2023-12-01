Ryan Reynolds says Anna Faris is "one of the funniest people" he has worked with in industry

Washington [US], December 1 : Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds shared special birthday wishes for Anna Faris and said that she is the "funniest" person he has worked with in the industry, reported People.

After Faris turned 47 on November 29, Reynolds shared a photo of the pair posing together at the actor's 2016 induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his Instagram Stories, complimenting his friend and two-time costar.

"A tad late... One of the funniest people I've ever worked with. Happy birthday, @annafaris," Reynolds, who turned 47 in October, wrote underneath the photo.

He and Faris worked together twice early in their careers, first on the 2005 dark comedy, 'Waiting...', and then on the romantic comedy, 'Just Friends', which came out later that same year.

Since then, Reynolds and Faris have maintained a strong bond. She spoke on his behalf in 2016 when the 'Deadpool' actor was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. She said that the two had initially connected on the set of 'Waiting...', a film that chronicles the day-to-day experiences of a group of restaurant staff.

"I have to tell you that acting with Ryan is like playing an incredibly intense game of ping pong," she shared at the time, per Variety's video of the ceremony.

She added, "When he locks eyes with you during a scene, you know he's going to challenge you in every way, which is thrilling and terrifying and it also makes it a true joy because he is so brilliant and spontaneous and he expects the best out of his costars."

In 'Just Friends', Reynolds starred as a recording industry executive who reconnects with his high school best friend and crush, Jamie (Amy Smart), while on a trip with an up-and-coming pop singer named Samantha James, who was played by Faris.

Faris referred to her friend as "the kind of actor who made me and everyone else he works with better" on their film sets during Reynolds' Walk of Fame induction.

"He is also a man of tremendous integrity, and he's a brilliant leader, on and off set," she shared at the time. "But more importantly, he is an incredible husband, father and friend."

According to People, Reynolds and Faris' other 'Just Friends' costar, Smart, 47, recently reunited with Reynolds in a Thanksgiving-themed commercial for his Aviation American Gin brand titled, "Just Friendsgiving," to mark 18-year anniversary of the holiday romcom's release.

After departing from the CBS sitcom Mom in 2020, Faris made her big screen debut with the comedy The Estate in 2022. The much-liked podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified is hosted by her as well.

Although she made a return to the big screen in 2022 which closed a four-year gap after starring in the 2018 Overboard remake Faris told People in January that she "kind of took my foot off the gas" with how frequently she's worked lately.

According to her IMDb page, she only has two upcoming projects, the 'My Spy' sequel, 'The Eternal City', and 'Tunnels with Alicia Silverstone', reported People.

