Ryan Reynolds says he is "thrilled" after his win at 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Washington [US], February 9 : Actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds is "thrilled" with his win at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, reported People.

However, he had not attended the ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he expressed his excitement.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' shared a joint win for best comedy alongside A Real Pain.

"Zing! Thanks @criticschoice whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled," Reynolds wrote, captioning a photo of him and costar Hugh Jackman, who also didn't attend the ceremony, as per the outlet.

He added, "...Huge congrats to @arealpainfilm."

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were absent from the Critics Choice Awards on Friday.

In December, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, 41, accusing him of sexual harassment during the production of 'It Ends With Us', according to People.

She sued Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios over an alleged retaliatory public smear campaign.

Baldoni, however, has denied the allegations and countered with a USD 400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging them of defamation and extortion, as per the outlet.

Reynolds is supporting his wife at this time.

"She and Ryan are in it together. They are always a tremendous team. They will get through this as a team too," as per the source, according to People.

