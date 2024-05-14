Ryan Reynolds says his kids are "pretty obsessed" with 'IF' trailer

New York [US], May 14 : Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children had not watched their father's latest film 'IF', but they did see the trailer and were intrigued, reported People.

"They've seen the trailer, and they don't stop watching it, " Reynolds said on the red carpet at the SVA Theater in New York City.

Reynolds and Lively's children watched the trailer so much that it was "a little tricky" in the morning, Reynolds admitted. He would have to remind them, "we're going to school right now. We're not watching the trailer. We're going to school".

The children "love the trailers" for 'IF' and were "excited" to finally see the film, the actor said.

"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it," said Reynolds.

Reynolds also joked that they "worship" their father's co-star, Cailey Fleming, his top choice to babysit them among the 'IF' cast.

Lively, 36, and Reynolds have three daughters: Ines (7 1/2 ), James (9), and Betty (4 1/2 ). They also had a fourth child.

On the red carpet, 'IF' writer-director John Krasinski was accompanied by wife Emily Blunt and co-stars Reynolds, Steve Carell, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, Bobby Moynihan, Christopher Meloni, Fleming, and others.

According to the plot, 'IF' is about a girl (Fleming) who has superpowers that allow her to "see everyone's imaginary friends" and use her talent to "reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids."

The movie's first trailer opened with Reynolds tiptoeing across a kid's bedroom toward a closet door as the words, "What if everything you believed as a kid was real?" flashed across the screen.

The closet opened to reveal a large, furry, purple imaginary friend (voiced by Carell) who stepped out and says hi before unleashing a massive sneeze.

She went on to ask, "What is happening?" prompting Carell's character to explain, "I'm an IF, get it? Imaginary friend."

'IF' reunited Carell and Krasinski, who previously appeared together on the NBC comedy The Office from 2005 until Carell's departure in 2011.

While speaking on the Today show, Reynolds discussed if his children with wife Lively (who also plays a character in IF) had imaginary pals.

"My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there's always somebody standing behind me and I turn around quickly like a horror movie and I realize no, it's just Harvey from the old movie Harvey. It's a 6-foot-5 rabbit," said the father of four, according to People.

"At least it's not Deadpool. That would be ... that's NSFK. Not safe for kids," teased co-host Savannah Guthrie.

"No, I ruined them with that because I have the original suit ... like a mold of my body downstairs in the basement," said Reynolds as Guthrie joked she was "starting to understand those issues you're talking about."

"Yeah, exactly. And it was just sort of silhouetted one night and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder," Reynolds recalled. "I ran down there because I forgot it was down there and I screamed bloody murder. So yeah, no, everybody's pretty well damaged." 'IF' releases on May 17, reported People.

