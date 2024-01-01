Ryan Reynolds says "Thank you 2023" as got to spend "most of his year" working with people he love

Washington [US], January 1 : Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds recalled a few memorable moments from 2023 which included hanging out with the likes of King Charles and Taylor Swift, according to People.

Expressing his gratitude for the fun he had in the past year, he wrote, "Thank you 2023... In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I(heart emojis)"

He began his retrospective with a photo of himself and his wife Blake Lively embracing on a beach, followed by a photo from the November ceremony in Vancouver where he was appointed to the Order of British Columbia, which he previously described on Instagram as "the honour of a lifetime."

The carousel of images also featured a group selfie of Reynolds, 36, and her BFF Swift, 34, at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 1. Of course, the Deadpool star included several photographs of himself visiting soccer games and posing with players in his roundup.

Another photo showed Reynolds and his Just Friends co-star Amy Smart reuniting. The two collaborated on a little "sequel" to the 2005 rom-com in the shape of a commercial for Reynolds' Aviation American Gin brand called "Just Friendsgiving."

When the couple met in December 2022, the Spirited star sneaked in a snapshot of himself beaming and standing behind King Charles. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, paid a visit to Wrexham Association Football Club in North Wales to hear more about the club's rebirth, which Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased in 2021.

The father of four concluded his carousel with a photo of himself as Wade Wilson in the upcoming sequel Deadpool 3.

Reynolds followed up with a "part deux" of his 2023 highlights, as promised. He posted photos of Lively and her Deadpool co-star (and off-screen pal) Hugh Jackman separately visiting the Wrexham pitch in the United Kingdom, as well as several other soccer-related images.

The second tweet included a photo of Reynolds posing at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's 2023 Special Awards, where he received the Humanitarian Award.

The fourth kid, whom Reynolds and Lively welcomed earlier this year, was one highlight that Reynolds, who is highly guarded about his personal life, left out of his writings. The Gossip Girl star, whose pregnancy announcement emerged in September 2022, announced on Super Bowl Sunday in February that she no longer had a baby bump.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023..been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post at the time. The couple's new arrival joined daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, reported People.

