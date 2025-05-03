Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool/X-Men' crossover in early stages of development

Washington [US], May 3 : Ryan Reynolds is considering a new project that would bring together Deadpool and the X-Men in a team-up movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is working on various treatments for an ensemble film featuring three or four X-Men characters, with Deadpool playing a supporting role.

Reynolds has been open about needing a strong reason to continue making Deadpool movies, and this potential team-up could provide the avenue he needs.

The film would be separate from a potential X-Men movie that Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie is penning for Marvel Studios.

While there's no word on which X-Men characters Reynolds is considering, Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo has publicly expressed interest in playing Storm in the MCU.

Reynolds would need to defer to Marvel on any casting decisions. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is in its extremely early stages, and Reynolds is working on the concept separately from the studio.

He is known for tinkering with ideas before sharing them with Marvel, so this project could undergo many iterations before becoming a reality.

Reynolds is also working on a rewrite of the script for Boy Band, a Paramount feature he would star in about ageing members of a boy band.

His friend Hugh Jackman is reportedly keen to co-star in the project.

Reynolds had earlier expressed his passion for storytelling and said, "I'm more passionate about storytelling than I am about acting. If I win, great. If I lose, I get to also feel like I was the architect of my own demise."

