Ryan Reynolds turns narrator for docu-series 'Underdogs'

Los Angeles [US], June 18 : Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has turned narrator for docu-series 'Underdogs'. As per a press note, the National Geographic docu-series "celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals."

On working on 'Underdogs', Ryan said, "Getting to work with National Geographic on UNDERDOGS was a dream come truemostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw 'Deadpool & Wolverine' but I don't think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours."

He added, "We're so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can't wait for everyone to see."

Each episode of the five-part series showcases a different aspect of these underdogs' bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills, and gross-out behaviours.

UNDERDOGS features a range of never-before-filmed scenes, including the first time a film crew has ever entered a special cave in New Zealand - a huge cavern that glows brighter than a bachelor pad under a black light thanks to the glowing butts of millions of mucus-coated grubs.

'Underdogs' will premiere on the National Geographic channel tomorrow at 8 pm.

