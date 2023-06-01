'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' fame Sharad Sharma wants to sing for Salman Khan

Raigarh (Chattisgarh) [India], June 1 : Singer Sharad Sharma, best known for participating in the reality TV show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 2022, said that he would love to sing for superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar one day.

"I have a long way to go. I have to work hard and create a name for myself. I dream of entering Bollywood and lending my voice to songs in big films. However, I have already worked on a few web series. Also, I have a dream of doing playback singing for superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar," Sharad told ANI.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaXqlfRo1Nf/?hl=en

Sharad also shared his experience participating in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

"It was a memorable experience. I met many talented people there and learnt so much from them. I am forever indebted to the audience for giving me immense love during my stint in the show. I hope I always make them proud," he added.

Sharad was the second runners-up of the singing reality show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor