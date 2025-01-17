'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' finale: Udit Narayan reminded of son Aditya during a performance

Mumbai, Jan 17 The grand finale of the music reality show, "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" will be aired on 18th January at 9 PM on Zee TV. While all the contestants gave their best shot, Shradha Mishra’s powerful rendition of "Dhoom Machale", "Tauba Tauba", and "Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne" moved Udit Narayan.

The acclaimed singer claimed that Shradha Mishra's performance reminded him of his son Aditya Narayan. It took him back to the time when Aditya Narayan began his musical journey with "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". Udit Narayan was quoted saying, “Every parent dreams of their children to succeed in life and fulfil their dreams. Today when I saw your performance it reminded me of Aditya. This is the same platform, same Zee TV’s show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where he started his career. Even you have started your journey from here today and performing in front of such legendary singers, I am very proud of you.”

Additionally, the captivating episode also saw a wonderful performance by Subhasree Debnath, who stole the show with songs like "Tu Shayar Hai", "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam", and "Ek Do Teen".

The grand finale of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" is all set to captivate the viewers with electrifying performances, heartfelt moments, and pure joy. Making the grand finale even more special, legendary playback singers Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti will be seen gracing the stage and encapsulating everyone with their soulful voices. In addition to this, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will also be a part of the special evening.

The grand finale will see some magical performances by the finalists alongside their exceptional mentors – Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa. The top 6 contestants of the show are Shradha Mishra, Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar, Subhasree Debnath, Bidisha Hatimuria, Maharshi Sanat Pandya, and Parvathi Meenakshi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor