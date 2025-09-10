Saachi Bindra Gets Emotional As Mannu Kya Karegga Receives Appreciation at BAFTA

Saachi Bindra starrer Mannu Kya Karegga is making waves internationally with a special screening at BAFTA, London. Receiving international applause, the musical rom-com touched hearts and celebrated Indian cinema on a global platform. Saachi Bindra expressed joy at such an overwhelming response coming in for Mannu Kya Karegga and shared that it's a 'dream come true' to watch herself as a heroine on the big screens.

“Ek chhoti si bachchi ka sapna tha yeh din, jab woh apne aap ko bade parde par dekhegi as the heroine… and for me, for the very first time, seeing myself on the big screen was at BAFTA in London, with my family. Babaji has been so kind, and to sit there with the people I love most, watching this dream unfold is a feeling I will carry with me forever. Rab rakha,” she shared.

Starring fresh pair Saachi Bindra and Vyom, Mannu Kya Karegga promises a heartwarming romantic journey with a sweet, emotional and entertaining story of love, life and self-discovery. The trailer of the film has already created a buzz, with Saachi and Vyom bringing a refreshing energy to the screens with classic Bollywood emotions. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Mannu Kya Karegga hits theatres across India on September 12.