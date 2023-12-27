Saamya Jainn shares a heartfelt note for the audience of Dehati Ladke

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released the coming-of-age drama, Dehati Ladke which has been receiving high accolades and love from the viewers. Following the journey of Rajat, who hails from the small village of Gonda, the series is an emotional ode to everyone living away from their homes. Along with featuring Kusha Kapila, Shine Pandey, Aasif Khan, Tanish Neeraj, and Raghav Sharma in pivotal roles, Saamya Jainn is seen portraying the role of Prerna, a sweet girl with a kind-hearted soul.

Sharing her experience of working with the team, Saamya Jainn shared, “It was amazing. I am truly blessed to work with such a lovely team. From the directors and the cast to the spot dadas and the makeup artists, it felt like we were a family. Tanish and I are newcomers in terms of professional experience, unlike Raghav and Shine who have done a lot of work yet possess a passion to explore new things. In general, the team is quite young and high on energy and everyone motivates each other. They all are polite, and it is just the best place to be. There was so much to learn. I came here as a rookie but have left as a very well-informed person, in terms of acting specifically.”

She further expressed her heartfelt gratitude with a special message for the audience, urging them to watch Dehati Ladke. She said, “I am grateful for all the support and love we are receiving for the series. This is a light-hearted show with a compelling storyline and a skilful cast. Kusha ma'am and Asif sir are there. What else do we need right!! If you haven’t watched it yet, please do watch the show and shower your love.”