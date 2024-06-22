'Saans le lamba': Jackie Shroff's quirky Yoga Day message wins hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff won hearts with his simple yet hilarious message on International Yoga Day.

Stepping out with his trademark nonchalant demeanour and a small plant in hand, Jackie Shroff on Friday found himself amidst a frenzy of flashing cameras.

In a video captured byand shared on social media, the 'Karma' actor can be seen urging the paparazzi to maintain calm as they seemingly mobbed him and asked him to share his message on International Yoga Day.

"Saans le lamba, itna chilla rahe ho, heart ke lafde ho jayenge, araam se re (Take a deep breath. Why are you shouting so much? Your heart will be affected. Relax)," Jackie advised the photographers in his characteristic style.

Shroff quipped, "Saans pe dhyaan rakho, baaki kuch kaam ka nahi hai... (Pay attention to your breath.)

Encouraging everyone to stay relaxed, Jackie Shroff emphasized, "Relax kar chote, dimag mein thoda oxygen daal, jaane ka hai sabko, jaldi mat karo (Relax, man. Everyone wants to go. Don't rush)."

When asked about the significance of International Yoga Day, Shroff advised, "On this Yoga Day, teach your family good things."

Shroff's simple yet hilarious advice garnered netizens' attention. Even actor Varun Dhawan also shared his video.

"He rocks," a fan wrote.

"Hahahha he is the best," another user commented.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Shroff had participated in yoga asanas and meditation exercises along with fellow enthusiasts in Mumbai.

Videos of him engaging in the calming routines were widely shared across social media platforms.

Alongside Jackie Shroff, other Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher and Hema Malini were also seen embracing yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

