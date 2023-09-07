Saba Azad attends Rakesh Roshan's birthday party, pic inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad attended actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday.

On Thursday, Rakesh Roshan shared a happy family picture that featured his wife Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika, and Eshaan Roshan among others.

Hrithik is missing from the family picture but Saba was part of the celebration. She can be seen smiling for the cameras.

Rakesh is all smiles and can be seen sitting between with a cake.

Along with the post, Rakesh wrote, "Thank you family for the countless memories we have made together", with a heart emoticon.

Fans flooded the comment section with love and heartfelt birthday wishes.

Recently, the veteran filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen celebrating the special day with his friends, including ace actor Jeetendra.

Roshan wrote in the caption, “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude”

Rakesh has acted in films like ‘Khubsoorat’ (1980) with Rekha and ‘Kaamchor’ (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with ‘Khudgarz’ (1987). He went to direct movies such as ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ (1988), ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997. He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.

Talking about the Hrithik and Saba's relationship, rumours about their relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.

