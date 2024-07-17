Saba Azad Back in Action As Dr. Vidhushi As Amazon miniTV Kicks Off the Shoot for Season 2 of Who’s Your Gynac?

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is excited to announce the return of its fan-favourite medical comedy-drama Who's Your Gynac? After the roaring success of its debut season, the beloved series is all set for another chapter, packed with more humour, drama, and heartfelt moments, as the shoot of its highly anticipated second season goes on floors. Created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the second season brings back the cherished cast of Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber.

Amid much anticipation, the streaming service dropped the exhilarating news on its official social media handles, which sparked a flurry of excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the new season. The upcoming season will delve into the overarching theme of balance, following a new chapter in Vidushi’s life as she oscillates between her career, friendship, family, and a blossoming romance. As her professional responsibilities grow, so do her personal challenges, especially her relationship with Arth and her friendship with Swara. But the burning question remains: Will she be able to juggle multiple priorities?

Saba Azad expressed her excitement about reprising her role as Vidushi, sharing, "The love we received for Season 1 was amazing. I’m just so happy we can tell more of Vidushi’s story. I can't wait to play the ups and downs of her journey in Season 2. What’s most delightful about Vidushi's struggles and triumphs is how real and relatable they are, I think everyone will be able to see a little bit of themselves in her story. The kindness and support from our fans has been so wonderful and we're excited to bring them more laughs, tears, and memorable moments with this new season."