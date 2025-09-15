Saba Azad: I work for the joy of creating, try not to follow trends

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress-singer Saba Azad, who has smoothly moved from Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge to Songs of Paradise, Rocket Boys and Bandar, said that versatility in her career has been more of a natural progression than a forced plan.

From Rocket Boys to Bandar, she has tackled drastically different genres and eras. Asked if versatility is a conscious choice in her career, or something that’s naturally unfolded, Saba told IANS: “I’ve tried to do projects that excite me and I'm thankful they are each different from the other cause I get to apply myself and learn with each.”

Saba, who is dating Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, has worn many creative hats such as a singer, indie artist, actor and performer.

Which of these feels most like home to you, or do they all feed each other? Pat came the reply from Saba: “I’m right at home in each. And yes all performing arts lend beautifully to each other.”

Talking about how she has managed to retain her individuality in an industry that often tries to box people into categories, Saba said: “I try not to follow trends. I work for the joy of creating above anything else.”

The actress’ film “Bandar (Monkey in a Cage)” has been showcased at the Special Presentations section at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“Bandar”, which explores power, trauma and memory, revolves around the story of a superstar accused of rape, highlighting the injustices within the legal system. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, “Bandar” also features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Talking about the 39-year-old actress, Saba made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Anil Senior's Dil Kabaddi opposite Rahul Bose. She appeared in a leading role as Preity Sen in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge opposite newcomers Nishant Dahiya and Saqib Saleem.

She is a popular musician and singer in the Indian indie music scene and one half of the electronic band Madboy/Mink which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012.

Saba also started her own theatre company The Skins in 2010 and directed her first play Lovepuke which opened at NCPA's experimental theatre in September 2010.

