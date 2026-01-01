Saba Azad pens loving birthday post for Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : The Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 10, 2026. On the special day, warm wishes poured in from his family and close ones, making the day even more special for the actor.

Hrithik's girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, shared a loving note for him on social media. She posted a series of pictures that showed happy and calm moments from their time together.

Along with the pictures, she wrote a lengthy note for the actor where she spoke about how seeing him happy brings her the most joy. In her birthday wish, she talked about "joy," "peace," and "quiet rest," and wished him days filled with good work, books, friends, family, and "endless peace."

"Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you...(heart emoji) @hrithikroshan...," her post read.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTVXq2gka_R/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4ba3fe28-100d-48db-934a-a40f03c23dff&img_index=5

The birthday celebrations also saw messages from Hrithik's family. His sister Sunaina Roshan shared a heartfelt post along with rare family pictures. In her message, she called Hrithik her "rock" and said she feels proud of the person he is.

Calling him her "forever inspiration," Sunaina wrote, "Wishing you strength to conquer dreams, peace to calm your soul and carries you through, good health, prosperity and peace in all moments. May the wings of your kindness soar high. You're my forever inspiration and cheerleader. May your year be filled with love, laughter, adventure and all your heart's desires. I don't just celebrate your birthday today I celebrate your existence."

Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also shared a short but loving note for his son.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's film War 2. The movie also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

