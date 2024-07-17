Saba Azad returns as Dr Vidhushi in season 2 of 'Who's Your Gynac?'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Actor Saba Azad has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

She is all set to reprise her role as Dr. Vidhushi in the series. While expressing her excitement about it, she shared, "The love we received for Season 1 was amazing. I'm just so happy we can tell more of Vidushi's story. I can't wait to play the ups and downs of her journey in Season 2."

The new season is full of fun, drama, and heartfelt moments from the cast. In the series, Saba plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist).

Saba talked about her character Vidushi, who tries to balance her work, friendship, family, and budding romance.

"What's most delightful about Vidushi's struggles and triumphs is how real and relatable they are, I think everyone will be able to see a little bit of themselves in her story. The kindness and support from our fans has been so wonderful and we're excited to bring them more laughs, tears, and memorable moments with this new season," she added.

Several photos from the shoot were shared on the official handle of Amazon miniTV, "Dr Vidushi aa gayi hai fir ek baar happiness deliver karne (Dr Vidushi returns again to deliver happiness). Who's Your Gynac ka Season 2 is now filming!," reads the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the second season brings back Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber.

'Who's Your Gynac? 2' will premiere soon on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor