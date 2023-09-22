Saba Pataudi remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi on Friday remembered her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a collage video which she captioned, “The 70th Birthday....! And then you left us! Today. Too soon...! Abba...Miss you. Always. 1st January 1941. 22nd September 2011.”

In the post, she shared a few throwback pictures of her father in which he could be seen along with his son Saif Ali Khan and his other friends.

She also shared a collage picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "You left...Too soon. Abba..will always remember this moment. You loved your 70th birthday. Miss you."

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“So beautiful picture,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Sweet memories.”

“Most memorable and can’t forget tiger uncle laughing,” a user wrote.

Mansoor, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011 after battling a severe lung infection.

He was 70 when he breathed his last. He was the Indian team's youngest captain at the age of 21. His father, the Nawab of Bhopal, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was also a famous cricketer.

He got married to Sharmila Tagore in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewellery designer and custodian of huge Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal.

