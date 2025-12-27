Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Mumbai, Dec 27 Saba Pataudi wished "one of the most iconic couples in history" her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Uploading some rare photos of the power couple on her IG, Saba called dad Mansoor her universe and mom Sharmila her Bengali influence.

Her anniversary post for her parents read, "Happy Anniversary...To one of the most iconic couples in history....! My handsome Dad and beautiful Ma, Abba ..my hero and universe...Amma ..my bengali influence n guide, Both of whom ...I took the best and became my individual self. The parents im blessed to have and love lots!! #happyanniversary (sic)."

Saba also recalled a fun anniversary ritual when her dad used to pretend to forget his anniversary and buy their mother flowers.

"Remembering reminding abba each year , who pretending he had forgotten ! And bought ma flowers every time. Our ritual. Miss that", she added.

Sharmila Tagore and the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, got married on 27 December 1968.

The couple has three children- son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba.

Saba is one such Pataudi member who never forgets to wish her loved ones on their special day.

Recently, she wished her nephew Taimur on his birthday, calling him a beautiful blend of the 'Khans and Kapoor'.

Saba shared some throwback photos with Taimur on social media and penned, "My TimTim (red heart emoji) turns 10! Mahsha'Allah (Evil eye emoji)...The boy we held, To the young man you're becoming, I see you grow, A beautiful blend of the Khans and Kapoor....Your grandfather would be as proud , As I am. Your strength is your kindness, Your talent, clearly visble in the awards you win. But the truest wealth is the character you've inherited...and you'll shine one day , the star thats yet to become. God bless you...Bua jaan LOVES you to the moon n back! (sic)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor