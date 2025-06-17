Sabrina Carpenter hits back at comment over her 'Man's Best Friend' album cover

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Sabrina Carpenter seems to be unfazed by online criticism as the singer recently hit back at a comment on her new album cover.

The 26-year-old singer gave a fiery reply after a social media user questioned her image following the release of her upcoming album cover for 'Man's Best Friend,' reported People.

According to the publication, on Monday, a user on X (formerly Twitter) reposted Carpenter's new album cover and commented, "Does she have a personality outside of ***?"

Carpenter didn't hold back and replied, "Girl, yes, and it is goooooood."

The Espresso singer had announced her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on June 11, where she also revealed the cover art. In the image, she's on her hands and knees. She is wearing a short black dress and black heels. The visual sparked mixed reactions online.

"My new album, Man's Best Friend, is out on August 29, 2025.

I can't wait for it to be yours! x

Pre-order now," read the caption of her post.

The first single from the album, Manchild, was released on June 5.

Carpenter is coming off a successful year with her Short n' Sweet album, which dropped on August 23, 2024. It included hit tracks like "Taste," "Please Please Please," and "Bed Chem." At the 67th GRAMMY Awards, she won Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso."

Man's Best Friend will be available on August 29, 2025.

