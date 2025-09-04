Sabrina Carpenter opens up on what beauty means to her

Los Angeles, Sep 4 Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has shared that she doesn't worry about her good looks fading as she ages.

The 26-year-old pop star told Interview magazine: "It’s usually pretty insufferable men that think I’m hideous, but when I think about beauty, it’s been about when I myself feel beautiful. It has nothing to do with other people."

Carpenter shared that her mom is a "natural beauty" and acknowledged that she's facing more pressure and scrutiny than ever before, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Manchild” hitmaker reflected: "I haven’t really grappled with what’s going to happen as I get older, but my mom’s always been a natural beauty and always really encouraged me to just let it happen. She’s like, 'Let the world weather you.' The world is definitely weathering me right now."

Meanwhile, the “Espresso” hitmaker, who has previously dated names such as Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes, had shared that she's "pretty transparent" in her approach to relationships.

She feels her former romantic partners actually feel "pretty flattered" whenever she writes and releases a song about them.

Carpenter told CBS Mornings: "I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they're just as down for it. I think it's also, most of the time, they've been pretty flattered when I … when they get a song written about them, good or bad."

Despite this, the popstar refuses to confirm who inspired certain songs on her new album.

The pop star said: "It's more fun for people to picture in their head than the person I picture in my head, I think."

Carpenter also feels that her music isn't for everyone.

She said: "You don't have to like what I do. I think there's this weird misconception that every artist has to check every box for everyone to like everything about them."

